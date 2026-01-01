Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, black cherry, blueberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


