Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, plum, blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, black pepper, licorice, moss, mace and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, plum, blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, black pepper, licorice, moss, mace and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

6 months in cask, 4 years in bottle. 6 months in cask, 4 years in bottle.

