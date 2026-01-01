|
Friuli Colli Orientali Schioppettino 2020
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)

Schioppettino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, plum, blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, black pepper, licorice, moss, mace and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
6 months in cask, 4 years in bottle.


Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese

|Suggested glass

18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

|January 2026