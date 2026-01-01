Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Friuli Colli Orientali Schioppettino 2020, Venica & Venica (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali Schioppettino 2020

Venica & Venica (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Schioppettino
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, plum, blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, black pepper, licorice, moss, mace and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

6 months in cask, 4 years in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

January 2026


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Venica & Venica's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2026 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.
♦ DiWineTaste is typeset with 2ε since 2002 ♦