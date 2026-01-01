Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, licorice, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, licorice, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.

18 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle. 18 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.

