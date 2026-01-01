Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, pineapple, orange, hazelnut and honey.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and honey.

Aged in steel tanks.


