Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apple and apricot followed by aromas of white rose, broom, pineapple, pear, lychee, medlar, plum and honey.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apple and apricot.

8 months in steel tanks, 10 months in bottle.


