|
Cobèl 2022
(Sardinia)
|
Gewürztraminer
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apple and apricot followed by aromas of white rose, broom, pineapple, pear, lychee, medlar, plum and honey.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apple and apricot.
8 months in steel tanks, 10 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2026