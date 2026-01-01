Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, pineapple, medlar, plum, grapefruit, rosemary, almond, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and apricot.

Short aging in cask.


