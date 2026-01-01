|
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Arakena 2023
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, pineapple, medlar, plum, grapefruit, rosemary, almond, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and apricot.
Short aging in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 53, June 2007
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2026
| --