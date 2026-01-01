Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Collio Sauvignon Ronco delle Mele 2024, Venica & Venica (Italy)

Collio Sauvignon Ronco delle Mele 2024

Venica & Venica (Italy)

Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, nettle, passion fruit, pineapple, citron, apple, pear, lychee, grapefruit, tomato leaf, green pepper and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.

Part of the wine ages in cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

January 2026


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010   ✧✧✧✧     June 2011     ✧✧✧✧  
2020   ✧✧✧✧✧     January 2022       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧✧     August 2024       --    
2023   ✧✧✧✧✧     March 2025       --    
2024   ✧✧✧✧✧     January 2026       --    

Other Venica & Venica's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2026 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.
♦ DiWineTaste is typeset with 2ε since 2002 ♦