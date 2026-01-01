Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, nettle, passion fruit, pineapple, citron, apple, pear, lychee, grapefruit, tomato leaf, green pepper and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, nettle, passion fruit, pineapple, citron, apple, pear, lychee, grapefruit, tomato leaf, green pepper and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit. Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.

Part of the wine ages in cask. Part of the wine ages in cask.

