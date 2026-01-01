Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of dog rose, peach, raspberry, tangerine, apple and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of dog rose, peach, raspberry, tangerine, apple and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach.

5 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

