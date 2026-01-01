|
Etna Rosato Tifeo 2023
Etna (Sicily)
|
Nerello Mascalese
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of dog rose, peach, raspberry, tangerine, apple and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach.
5 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|
|January 2026