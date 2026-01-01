Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and bread crust followed by aromas of dog rose, peony, tangerine, raspberry, pink grapefruit, apple and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 33 months.


