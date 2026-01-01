|
Etna Rosso Tifeo 2020
Etna (Sicily)
|
Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of red orange, plum, raspberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and red orange.
12 months in barrique and cask, 12 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2026