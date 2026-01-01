Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam followed by aromas of chamomile, peach jam, dater, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, candied fruits, honey, saffron, almond and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam followed by aromas of chamomile, peach jam, dater, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, candied fruits, honey, saffron, almond and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balance by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Sweet and round attack, however balance by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam.

2 years in steel tanks and barrique, at least 18 months in bottle. 2 years in steel tanks and barrique, at least 18 months in bottle.

