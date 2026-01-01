Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
  Romagna Albana Passito 2021, Bissoni (Italy)

Romagna Albana Passito 2021

Bissoni (Italy)

Romagna Albana (Emilia-Romagna)
Albana
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Romagna Albana (Emilia-Romagna)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam followed by aromas of chamomile, peach jam, dater, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, candied fruits, honey, saffron, almond and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balance by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam.

2 years in steel tanks and barrique, at least 18 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Confectionery, Dried fruit tarts, Hard and piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

January 2026


