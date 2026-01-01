Deep golden yellow and nuances of amber yellow, very transparent. Deep golden yellow and nuances of amber yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apricot, papaya and white rose followed by quince, citron, medlar, pineapple, plum, honey, almond, sage and fennel.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apricot, papaya and quince.

8 months in steel tanks, 10 months in bottle.


