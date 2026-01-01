Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, citron, plum, hazelnut, honey, rosemary, fennel, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


