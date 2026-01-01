|
Collio Bianco Tre Vignis 2020
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and gooseberry followed by aromas of acacia, broom, elder flower, mango, peach, pear, plum, grapefruit, citron, tomato leaf, bell pepper, almond, mineral, and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and mango.
Aged in cask and steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups, Roasted fish, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2025
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2026
| --