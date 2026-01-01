Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and gooseberry followed by aromas of acacia, broom, elder flower, mango, peach, pear, plum, grapefruit, citron, tomato leaf, bell pepper, almond, mineral, and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and mango.

Aged in cask and steel tanks.


