Collio Sauvignon Extempore 2019
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried apricot, passion fruit and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, mango, peach, gooseberry, grapefruit, pear, apple, lychee, honey, saffron, ginger, bell pepper, sage and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of dried apricot, passion fruit and mango.
Fermented in cask, 9 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish and meat, Stewed fish with mushroom, Broiled crustaceans, Vegetable and mushroom flans
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|January 2026
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2025
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2026
| --