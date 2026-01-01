Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried apricot, passion fruit and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, mango, peach, gooseberry, grapefruit, pear, apple, lychee, honey, saffron, ginger, bell pepper, sage and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried apricot, passion fruit and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, mango, peach, gooseberry, grapefruit, pear, apple, lychee, honey, saffron, ginger, bell pepper, sage and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of dried apricot, passion fruit and mango. Very persistent finish with long flavors of dried apricot, passion fruit and mango.

Fermented in cask, 9 months in cask. Fermented in cask, 9 months in cask.

