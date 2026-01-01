Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, cinchona, rhubarb, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla, menthol and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, cinchona, rhubarb, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla, menthol and nail polish.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness and crispness. Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness and crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

About 2 years in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle. About 2 years in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle.

