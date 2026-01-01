Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, peony, iris, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla, graphite and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


