Friuli Ribolla Gialla Kret 2024
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Ribolla Gialla
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pineapple, peach and tangerine.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
6 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 12%
Crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|February 2026