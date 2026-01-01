Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent. Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, peach and pink grapefruit followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, mango, pear and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, peach and pink grapefruit followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, mango, pear and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, peach and pink grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, peach and pink grapefruit.

6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.

