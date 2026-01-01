|
Friuli Pinot Grigio Kret 2024
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant coppery yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, peach and pink grapefruit followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, mango, pear and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, peach and pink grapefruit.
6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Legume soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --