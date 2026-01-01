|
Friuli Friulano Kret 2024
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, apple, plum and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and apple.
6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --