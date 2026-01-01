Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, peach, banana and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.


