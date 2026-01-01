|
Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Grigio 2024
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of coppery yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, peach, banana and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --