Friuli Colli Orientali Ribolla Gialla 2024
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Ribolla Gialla
White Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, pear, kiwi, citrus fruits and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
8 months in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Fish appetizers, Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
February 2026
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2022
✧✧✧✧
October 2024
--
2024
✧✧✧✧
February 2026
--