|
Il Preliminare 2024
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico, Chardonnay, Malvasia Bianca di Basilicata
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, mango, pear, papaya and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and mango.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2014
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --