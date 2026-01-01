|
Friuli Colli Orientali Friulano 2024
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, plum, citrus fruits, peach, rosemary and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond.
8 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --