|
Friuli Chardonnay Kret 2023
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pineapple, pear and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and grapefruit.
3 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --