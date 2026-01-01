Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pineapple, pear and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and grapefruit.

3 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.


