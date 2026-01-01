|
Friuli Colli Orientali Chardonnay 2024
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of pineapple, pear, peach, grapefruit, plum, artemisia, butter and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pineapple.
8 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --