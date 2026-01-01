Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, plum and dried apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, medlar, pear, peach, pineapple, anise, honey, linden, rosemary, saffron, almond and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, plum and dried apricot.

Aged in steel tanks.


