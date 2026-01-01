|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Balciana 2022
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, plum and dried apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, medlar, pear, peach, pineapple, anise, honey, linden, rosemary, saffron, almond and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, plum and dried apricot.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|February 2026