Intense onion skin pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, peach, apple, tangerine and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


