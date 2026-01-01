|
La Scrittura 2024
(Basilicata)
|
Intense onion skin pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, peach, apple, tangerine and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| January 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --