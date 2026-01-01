Intense cherry pink and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Intense cherry pink and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, raspberry, pomegranate, blueberry, plum and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

Aged in cask.


