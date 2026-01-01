|
Il Rogito 2023
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, raspberry, pomegranate, blueberry, plum and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and strawberry.
Aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Fish soups, Roasted white meat, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 25, December 2004
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 35, November 2005
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2007
| ✧✧✧✧
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --