|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito 2023
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and quince jam followed by aromas of date, peach jam, medlar, citrus fruit peel, honey, walnut husk and almond.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and quince jam.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Confectionery, Jam tarts, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2018
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --