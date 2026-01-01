Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and quince jam followed by aromas of date, peach jam, medlar, citrus fruit peel, honey, walnut husk and almond.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and quince jam.

Aged in steel tanks.


