Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and lychee followed by aromas of dried apricot, date, quince jam, peach jam, candied fruits, citrus fruit peel, lavender, honey, anise, almond, nail polish and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried fig and lychee.

21 months in barrique.


