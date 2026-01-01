|
L'Autentica 2022
(Basilicata)
|
Moscato Bianco (70%), Malvasia Bianca (30%)
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and lychee followed by aromas of dried apricot, date, quince jam, peach jam, candied fruits, citrus fruit peel, lavender, honey, anise, almond, nail polish and vanilla.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried fig and lychee.
21 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Hard and piquant cheese, Fruit tarts, Confectionery
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 8, May 2003
| --
|2002
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2004
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2005
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2007
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2011
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2024
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --