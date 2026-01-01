Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  L'Autentica 2022, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

L'Autentica 2022

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Moscato Bianco (70%), Malvasia Bianca (30%)
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

(Basilicata)
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and lychee followed by aromas of dried apricot, date, quince jam, peach jam, candied fruits, citrus fruit peel, lavender, honey, anise, almond, nail polish and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried fig and lychee.

21 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Hard and piquant cheese, Fruit tarts, Confectionery

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

February 2026


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2000   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 8, May 2003       --    
2002   ✧✧✧     November 2004       --    
2003   ✧✧✧✧     October 2005       --    
2005   ✧✧✧✧✧     November 2007       --    
2006   ✧✧✧✧✧     January 2011       --    
2007   ✧✧✧✧✧     November 2012       --    
2008   ✧✧✧✧✧     December 2011       --    
2009   ✧✧✧✧✧     November 2012       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧✧     November 2016       --    
2014   ✧✧✧✧✧     April 2017       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     January 2021       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     July 2022       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     January 2024       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧✧     February 2026       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in February?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2026 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.
♦ DiWineTaste is typeset with 2ε since 2002 ♦