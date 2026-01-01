|
L'Atto 2024
(Basilicata)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, raspberry, blueberry and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
Aged in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2008
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2012
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --