|
Friuli Cabernet Kret 2023
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Cabernet Franc, Canermet Sauvignon
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, raspberry and bell pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
7 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --