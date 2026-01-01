Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, raspberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, raspberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

At least 12 months in cask and barrique. At least 12 months in cask and barrique.

