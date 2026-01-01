Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, carob, tobacco, face powder, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

At least 12 months in barrique.


