|
La Procura 2022
(Basilicata)
|
Primitivo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, carob, tobacco, face powder, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
At least 12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2024
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --