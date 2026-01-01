|
Sartarelli Brut 2024
(Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, plum and almond.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple.
Refermented in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --