|
Ribolla Gialla Extra Dry Kret
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Ribolla Gialla
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, green apple and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pineapple, tangerine and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness hint.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and peach.
Refermented in closed tank for two months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| September 2024
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --