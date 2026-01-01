Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, green apple and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pineapple, tangerine and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, green apple and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pineapple, tangerine and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness hint. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness hint.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and peach.

Refermented in closed tank for two months. Refermented in closed tank for two months.

