La Stipula Dosaggio Zero Metodo Classico 2014
(Basilicata)
Aglianico
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, grapefruit, pear, tangerine, raspberry, hazelnut and honey.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and grapefruit.
The base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.
Alcohol: 3%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --