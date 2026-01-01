Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, grapefruit, pear, tangerine, raspberry, hazelnut and honey.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and grapefruit.

The base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.


