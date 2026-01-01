|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Milletta 2022
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, citron, medlar, grapefruit, anise, linden, thyme, almond and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.
15 months in steel tanks, 8 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish, Broiled fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --