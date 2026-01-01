Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, citron, medlar, grapefruit, anise, linden, thyme, almond and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.

15 months in steel tanks, 8 months in bottle.


