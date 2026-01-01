|
Friuli Sauvignon Kret 2023
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, grapefruit, apple, pineapple and box flower.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.
6 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --