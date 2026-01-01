|
La Raccolta 2024
(Basilicata)
Aglianico, Chardonnay, Fiano, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, banana and gooseberry followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, lily of the valley, pear, pineapple, apple and grapefruit.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, banana and gooseberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --