Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, banana and gooseberry followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, lily of the valley, pear, pineapple, apple and grapefruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, banana and gooseberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


