Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, broom, passion fruit, pear, apple, nettle, green bell pepper and tomato leaf.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.

8 months in steel tanks. A small part ages for 8 months in cask.


