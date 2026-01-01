|
Friuli Colli Orientali Sauvignon 2024
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, broom, passion fruit, pear, apple, nettle, green bell pepper and tomato leaf.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.
8 months in steel tanks. A small part ages for 8 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with crustaceans and fish, Vegetable soups, Sauteed crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --