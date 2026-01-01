|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2020
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried apricot, quince jam and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear jam, mango, peach, grapefruit, sugar-coated almond, beeswax, linden, saffron, rosemary, moss, almond and lint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of dried apricot, quince jam and mango.
10 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 14, December 2003
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2008
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| February 2026
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --