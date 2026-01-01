|
Friuli Merlot Kret 2023
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
7 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2026
| --