Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, cocoa, carob, tobacco, licorice, pink pepper, cinnamon, mace, leather, incense, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

At least 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


