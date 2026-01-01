|
Valdobbiadene Extra Dry Dirupo 2024
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera (90%), Bianchetta (5%), Perera (5%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of acacia, broom, green apple, tangerine, kiwi and pineapple.
Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors, light body, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and green apple.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --