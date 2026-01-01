Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of acacia, broom, green apple, tangerine, kiwi and pineapple.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors, light body, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and green apple.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


