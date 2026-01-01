|
Valdobbiadene Extra Brut Rive di Guia Aldaina Al Mas 2024
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, hawthorn, plum, green apple, pineapple, kiwi, tangerine and citron.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and plum.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2026
| --