Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, hawthorn, plum, green apple, pineapple, kiwi, tangerine and citron.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and plum.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


