|
Valdobbiadene Extra Dry Rive di Soligo Mas de Fer 2024
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, green apple and wisteria followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, apricot, melon, pineapple, peach, mango and tangerine.
Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and apricot.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭❂
| September 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2026
| --