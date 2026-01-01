Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, green apple and wisteria followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, apricot, melon, pineapple, peach, mango and tangerine.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and apricot.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


