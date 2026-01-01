|
Friuli Colli Orientali Merlot 2021
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, mace, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and raspberry.
12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tanks, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2024
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --