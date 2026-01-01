|
Friuli Colli Orientali Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, bell pepper and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
12 months in cask, 6 months in cement tank, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2024
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2026
| --